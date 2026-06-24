Prime Day Discounts Hit 2026 MacBook Pro With Up to $299 Off Select Models

Amazon has a few low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro for Prime Day, with up to $299 off select models. These join a few M5 MacBook Air Prime Day deals that we started tracking yesterday.

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Starting with the 14-inch models, you can get the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,034.00, down from $2,199.00. The biggest overall savings this time around is on the 36GB/2TB model, available for $3,299.99, which is a $299 discount and all-time low price.

You can get up to $250 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro right now on Amazon, with the 24GB RAM/1TB M5 Pro model hitting a new all-time low price of $2,494.00, down from $2,699.00. Most of the MacBook Pro devices in this sale have an estimated delivery date of June 29 with free shipping.

Shoppers should note that many sales during Amazon Prime Day require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

For even more Prime Day deals, be sure to visit our main article recapping all of the best Apple deals for Prime Day. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.