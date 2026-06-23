M5 MacBook Air Gets a Major Price Cut for Prime Day Shoppers

Amazon is taking $150 off multiple models of the M5 MacBook Air for Prime Day, including a match of the all-time low price on the 16GB/1TB 15-inch MacBook Air. This model is on sale for $1,349.00 in Starlight and Midnight, down from $1,499.00.

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In terms of 13-inch models, Amazon has the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Air for $949.00, down from $1,099.00, and the 16GB/1TB model for $1,149.00, down from $1,299.00. Both of these represent solid second-best prices for the M5 MacBook Air.

Regarding the 15-inch models, you'll also find $150 off the M5 MacBook Air, with multiple color options on sale for each configuration. Prices start at $1,149.00 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00, and also include both 1TB models on sale.

Shoppers should note that many sales during Amazon Prime Day require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

For even more Prime Day deals, be sure to visit our main article recapping all of the best Apple deals for Prime Day. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.