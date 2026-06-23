 Prime Day Delivers Steep Price Cuts on 2026 M4 iPad Air - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Prime Day Delivers Steep Price Cuts on 2026 M4 iPad Air

by

Amazon has brought back a major sale on the M4 iPad Air for Prime Day, with all-time low prices on nearly every model of the tablet. This includes both 11-inch and 13-inch models of the brand new 2026 M4 iPad Air.

ipad air prime dayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M4 iPad Air has dropped to $519.99, down from $599.00, which is a match of the record low price. You'll also find low prices on the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch model and two 13-inch models, all of which we're only tracking on Amazon.

$79 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $519.99

$89 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $609.99

$99 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $699.99

$109 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $789.99

The new iPad Air features the M4 chip, C1X modem, and N1 networking chip, which brings support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In terms of design, the 2026 models are identical to the 2025 iPad Air tablets, with an edge-to-edge display, slim bezels, and aluminum chassis.

Shoppers should note that many sales during Amazon Prime Day require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

For even more Prime Day deals, be sure to visit our main article recapping all of the best Apple deals for Prime Day. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tag: Prime Day

Popular Stories

m5 macbook air purple 2

Apple's M5 MacBook Air Hits New Low Price of $899.99

Tuesday May 26, 2026 6:02 am PDT by
Amazon today has introduced a new record low price on the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, available for $899.99, down from $1,099.00. This deal is available in all colors and as of writing only Amazon has the discount. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. This new...
Read Full Article36 comments
samsung 2026 monitors

Samsung's 2026 Monitors Launch With $50 Discounts and Credit Towards Future Purchases

Wednesday May 27, 2026 10:07 am PDT by
Samsung's newest monitors are now available to purchase this week, including the Odyssey G8, ViewFinity S8, and Movingstyle Essential. All of these are available with a $50 launch discount, plus your choice of extras including up to $300 in Samsung credit on a future purchase, a free Music Studio speaker, or free Galaxy Buds4 Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you...
Read Full Article9 comments
apple iphone air battery pack

iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is Just $59

Wednesday May 27, 2026 7:23 am PDT by
Amazon is still offering the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery for $59.00, down from $99.00. We started tracking this deal earlier in the month, and it beats the previous low price by about $20. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is only...
Read Full Article52 comments