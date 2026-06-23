Prime Day Delivers Steep Price Cuts on 2026 M4 iPad Air

Amazon has brought back a major sale on the M4 iPad Air for Prime Day, with all-time low prices on nearly every model of the tablet. This includes both 11-inch and 13-inch models of the brand new 2026 M4 iPad Air.

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Specifically, the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M4 iPad Air has dropped to $519.99, down from $599.00, which is a match of the record low price. You'll also find low prices on the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch model and two 13-inch models, all of which we're only tracking on Amazon.

The new iPad Air features the M4 chip, C1X modem, and N1 networking chip, which brings support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In terms of design, the 2026 models are identical to the 2025 iPad Air tablets, with an edge-to-edge display, slim bezels, and aluminum chassis.

Shoppers should note that many sales during Amazon Prime Day require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

For even more Prime Day deals, be sure to visit our main article recapping all of the best Apple deals for Prime Day. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.