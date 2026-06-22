Foldable iPhone 'Ultra' Still on Track for September Debut

Apple's first foldable iPhone remains on track for a September debut, despite rumors to the contrary, based on a new report by China Securities Journal (via DigiTimes).



According to the report, which cites a source at an Apple supplier, the company recently started delivering components in small batches for Apple's first foldable iPhone.

The supplier also reportedly received guidance indicating that the device is scheduled to be unveiled in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. A second supply-chain source cited in the report said it had received no indication of a delay and continues to work toward a fall 2026 release timetable.

The report backs a claim made last week by a Chinese leaker that suggestions of a delay are wide of the mark.

There have been occasional reports that Apple's first foldable device is encountering engineering hurdles as development enters its final stages. In May, leaker Instant Digital claimed the foldable iPhone was still facing durability concerns related to its hinge mechanism. While Apple is said to have largely resolved issues surrounding display creasing, the leaker suggested the hinge has yet to meet the company's long-term reliability standards.

Apple is known for imposing rigorous durability requirements on entirely new product categories, but reports of unresolved hinge concerns this late in development would be unusual given the device's expected launch timeline.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in March that Apple's foldable iPhone may not launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September. Earlier, Barclays analyst Tim Long predicted the device would not begin shipping until December, potentially creating a gap of up to three months between the foldable iPhone and Apple's flagship iPhone 18 Pro models.

Apple has taken a staggered launch approach before. In 2017, the iPhone X was unveiled alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but it didn't reach customers until November, while the other models launched in September as usual.

If Apple ultimately decides to delay shipments of its foldable iPhone beyond September, it would likely still unveil the device alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its annual iPhone event. In that scenario, Apple would announce the entire lineup together before releasing each model according to its production schedule.

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display, the A20 chip and C2 modem, a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID, and two rear cameras, with pricing rumored at around $2,000. Apple's book-style foldable could launch as the "iPhone Ultra," as suggested by reports.

In an unusual step compared to previous fall announcements, as part of a new split-launch strategy, Apple is expected to hold over the release of the regular iPhone 18 until spring next year.