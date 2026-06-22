Apple Seeds tvOS 27 Beta 2 to Developers
Apple today seeded the second beta of tvOS 27 to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming two weeks after Apple released the first beta following the WWDC keynote.
The beta can be downloaded and installed through the Settings app on the Apple TV. A free developer account is required.
tvOS 27 has few new features compared to the other 27 software updates, but it does add a redesigned Podcasts app, options for larger text, and a more responsive Control Center.
AirPlaying to an Apple TV from another Apple device is faster, and apps and animations are smoother. You can also now see AppleCare coverage details in the Settings app.
More on the features in tvOS 27 can be found in our Apple TV roundup.
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