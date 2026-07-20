Get $100 Off AirPods Max 2 With Amazon's New Sale

Apple's AirPods Max 2 have hit $449.00 on Amazon today, down from $549.00. This sale is available in four colors and it's the best price we've seen on the headphones since Prime Day.

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Free delivery has the AirPods Max 2 arriving around July 25, but Prime members should see same-day delivery options in many locations. We haven't seen the AirPods Max 2 hit their all-time low price since June, so if you've been waiting for a solid deal, today's your chance to save on the headphones.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.