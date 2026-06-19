 Apple Explains Why watchOS 27 Drops Support for So Many Models - MacRumors
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Apple Explains Why watchOS 27 Drops Support for So Many Models

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Apple today detailed why five Apple Watch models will miss out on watchOS 27 and the new Siri AI features that come with it.

Apple Watch Ultra 3up hero 220907 Full Bleed Image
The Apple Watch Series 6, 7, 8, SE 2, and the original Apple Watch Ultra will not receive watchOS 27, and will only get basic security updates going forward. With the update, Apple is effectively dropping three years' worth of device support in a single software update, which is unprecedented for the product line.

Speaking to TechRadar, Cait Dooley, Apple Watch and Health product marketing manager, said performance requirements were behind the cutoff:

With every software release across every single one of our platforms, we always want to ensure that you have the best experience, so we make power and performance a priority. The great new features in watchOS, including the capabilities of Siri AI and the new tap gesture, work best with the processing power that is in Apple Watch Series 9 and later, Ultra 2 and later, and SE 3.

Dooley added that older watches paired with an iPhone running the latest software will keep working and will continue to receive security updates.

David Clark, senior director of watchOS software engineering, said one of the goals of ‌watchOS 27‌ was to "expand the intelligence story on Apple Watch and make it a true co-partner to Apple Intelligence." He described the watch as often "the most convenient way to interact with ‌Siri‌," since it's on the wrist all day and useful for quick questions when hands are full:

We really wanted to make sure the Siri experience is a singular and consistent experience, whether I decide to ask Siri on my wrist a question, or whether I have my phone in my hand and I decide to interact with Siri there. We really wanted to feel like it's one Siri, that has access to your data and is able to personalize it in a consistent way.

Clark used the example of asking ‌Siri‌ on Apple Watch for a recipe's ingredients while grocery shopping with both hands full, then later pulling up the same list on the iPhone in an easier-to-read format. He called that handoff a "superpower."

‌watchOS 27‌ is currently available in beta to developers, with a public beta expected next month ahead of official release in the fall.

Related Roundups: watchOS 26, watchOS 27
Related Forum: Apple Watch

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Top Rated Comments

lepetitnicolas Avatar
lepetitnicolas
3 minutes ago at 06:12 am
Does it means those "older" models of AppleWatch will receive iOS 27 in countries where the new SiriAI won't be offered ??
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shalev Lazarof Avatar
Shalev Lazarof
3 minutes ago at 06:13 am
arm64_32 architecture phase ended.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anthony13 Avatar
anthony13
5 minutes ago at 06:10 am
I traded in my Series 1 Ultra at Apple for 200 bucks, then bought a cheap series 11 titanium on sale. And I'll probably never spend 'a lot' on an Apple Watch again, as this has been a reminder that any apple product is a sometimes very temporary mainstay.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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