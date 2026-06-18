iOS 27 Adds These New Features to Find My, Including 'Hide Location'

The upcoming iOS 27 update that Apple unveiled last week includes some new features and enhancements for Apple's Find My app on the iPhone.



iOS 27 is currently available as a developer beta, with a public beta to follow in July. The update is expected to be released to all users in September.

Below, we have outlined three additions to Apple's Find My app on iOS 27.



Hide Location



A new "Hide Location" option in Find My allows you to discreetly pause your location sharing with specific people until the end of the day — the other person will not receive any notification or alert about you temporarily hiding your location. Apple says it added this feature for situations such as surprise birthday parties.



Custom Durations for Location Sharing



Find My now lets you share your location with others for a custom duration between 15 minutes and 30 days. You can set a precise number of days, hours, and minutes, or you can set a set a date and time for your location sharing to expire.

On iOS 26, there are only three preset timeframes: indefinitely, until end of day, and one hour.



Landscape Mode



iOS 27 enables landscape mode in more of Apple's built-in iPhone apps, including Find My.

Landscape mode was already available on iOS 26 or earlier in Apple Maps, Calendar, Files, Notes, Mail, and some other Apple apps too, but iOS 27 expands support to many more apps. This change could be laying the groundwork for the "iPhone Ultra," as landscape-friendly apps would be well suited for the rumored foldable device.

To use landscape mode in a supported app, simply turn your iPhone sideways. Portrait Orientation Lock must be turned off in Control Center.