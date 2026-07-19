New Apple Store in Michigan Opening Later This Month
Apple's retail store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan will be relocating to a new space at the mall on Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. local time, according to the store's page.
The entrance to the all-new, larger store will be in front of The Lawn, a new outdoor space at the mall.
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As previously announced, Apple is moving forward with permanently closing three of its retail stores in the U.S. today, including a unionized location.
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Apple Towson Town Center in Towson, Maryland
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