Four Apple Stores in the U.S. Are Moving This Month
Four of Apple's retail stores in the U.S. are moving this month, although all of them will only be a short distance from their existing locations.
Apple Queens Center in Elmhurst, New York already moved to a temporary location in the shopping mall on Friday, July 17 while the existing store is remodeled. Apple did not indicate when the existing store will reopen.
Apple Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland, Mississippi is moving to a new spot within the same shopping center on Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Apple's new storefront will be located right in front of the Show Fountain.
Apple Briarwood in Ann Arbor, Michigan will be relocating to a new space at the mall on Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. local time. The entrance to the new, larger store will be in front of The Lawn, a new outdoor space at the mall.
Also on July 31 at 10 a.m. local time, Apple The Promenade Shops at Briargate in Colorado Springs, Colorado is moving six doors down to the left.
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