 Record AirPods Price Drops and a Rare Switch 2 Sale: This Week's Top Tech Deals - MacRumors
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Record AirPods Price Drops and a Rare Switch 2 Sale: This Week's Top Tech Deals

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Multiple AirPods models hit record low prices this week, including the AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Max 2. We're tracking these great discounts alongside an ultra rare discount on a new Switch 2 on Woot, plus a Summer sale at Sonos.

Best Apple Deals Feature 0007 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Nintendo Switch 2

nintendo switch 2 pink

  • What's the deal? Take $15 off Switch 2 with code NEW15
  • Where can I get it? Woot

$15 OFF
Nintendo Switch 2 for $434.00

Woot has a rare deal on a brand new Nintendo Switch 2 console with the code NEW15, which can be used at checkout for customers making their first purchase on Woot. With this code you can take $15 off the base Switch 2 system, which isn't a lot, but given that these systems are rarely on sale (and are about to get a $50 price increase in September), this is a fairly notable sale.

AirPods Pro 3

airpods pro 3 pink

  • What's the deal? Take $70 off AirPods Pro 3
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$70 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $179.00

AirPods deals were in abundance this week, with the AirPods Pro 3 on sale at a new all-time low price on Amazon. You can still get this model for $179.00, down from $249.00.

AirPods Max 2

airpods max 2 pink 2

  • What's the deal? Take $40 off AirPods Max 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $499.00

Amazon this week has a record low price on the AirPods Max 2, now available for $499.00, down from $549.00. This sale is available in all five colors of the headphones.

Sonos

sonos pink

  • What's the deal? Take up to 25% off Sonos devices
  • Where can I get it? Sonos
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 25% OFF
Sonos Summer Sale

Sonos this week kicked off a new summer sale, with big discounts aimed at dads and anyone else shopping ahead of Father's Day. This sale includes deals on Sonos smart speakers, sound bars, subwoofers, and more.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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