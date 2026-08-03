 Amazon Doubles Down on 2026 MacBook Pro Discounts, Some Prices Now Lower Than July - MacRumors
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Amazon Doubles Down on 2026 MacBook Pro Discounts, Some Prices Now Lower Than July

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Towards the end of July, we began tracking major discounts on the 2026 MacBook Pro, with up to $500 off select models on Amazon. These sales are still available this week, and Amazon has even sweetened the pot for select devices with sales that are better than we saw during the July event.

macbook pro m5 pro purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

14-Inch MacBook Pro

Prices start at $2,259.99 for the 24GB/1TB 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro, down from $2,499.00. Amazon is also providing $500 off both the 15-Core/24GB/2TB model, as well as the M5 Max 26GB/2TB model, both of which are new low prices in the wake of the price hikes.

$239 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,259.99

$500 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (15-Core/24GB/2TB) for $2,499.00

$300 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (18-Core/24GB/2TB) for $2,899.00

$500 OFF
14-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,599.00

16-Inch MacBook Pro

In terms of the larger display models, we're tracking discounts on all four models on Amazon. These start at $2,759.99 for the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro configuration ($239 off), and reach up to $4,499.00 for the 48GB/2TB M5 Max device ($500 off).

$239 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,759.99

$239 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (48GB/1TB) for $3,359.99

$300 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,999.00

$500 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (48GB/2TB) for $4,499.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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