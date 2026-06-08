 Apple Announces When iOS 27 and Revamped 'Siri AI' Will Be Released - MacRumors
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Apple Announces When iOS 27 and Revamped 'Siri AI' Will Be Released

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Apple today announced that iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 will be available in developer beta starting today, with public betas to follow in July. The software updates will all be released in the "fall" as usual — likely September — but Apple did not provide any specific date at this time.

iOS 27 Siri AI
The revamped version of Siri that is officially named "Siri AI" will be available to test in the iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27 developer betas starting today, and it is coming to the Apple Watch in a future watchOS 27 beta. "Siri AI" will also be included in the public betas of each platform that are launching in July.

"Siri AI" requires a device that is compatible with Apple Intelligence.

The revamped version of Siri will roll out to all customers with a compatible device later this year, but even the launch version will be considered a "beta."

"Siri AI" is the more personalized version of Siri that Apple first previewed all the way back at WWDC 2024. Two years later, it is finally arriving, with the core upgrades being understanding of personal context and on-screen awareness.

"Siri AI is an entirely new version of Siri deeply integrated into iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro," said Apple. "It can draw on personal context understanding to search across messages, emails, photos, and more, and get things done across apps with even more systemwide app actions."

With broad world knowledge, the new Siri is able to answer many more questions.

An all-new Siri app across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 provides users with a dedicated spot to fully interact with the revamped assistant.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, macOS 27
Tag: Siri Guide

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