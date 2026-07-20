 Apple Watch Series 12 Coming in September With These New Features - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Watch Series 12 Coming in September With These New Features

by

With the Apple Watch Series 12 now just two months away, we have created a recap of rumored new features, with some more likely than others.

Apple Watch Series 10 Jet Black Touch ID
Below, we have outlined everything rumored so far for the Apple Watch Series 12.

More Likely

New Chip After One-Year Hiatus

While the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 all contain the same S10 chip as the previous year's models, leaked Apple code showed the Apple Watch Series 12 will get a new chip. It is unclear if the chip will have S11 or S12 branding, but performance improvements are expected either way after a one-year hiatus.

Longer Battery Life

With the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple is focused on longer battery life, according to a known leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Apple says the Series 11 lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge, or up to 38 hours in Low Power Mode.

Less Likely

Touch ID

Touch ID may be coming to the Apple Watch Series 12, according to leaked Apple code.

Touch ID would likely be built into the Apple Watch's side button, enabling users to unlock the device with their fingerprint instead of a passcode.

Even though new Touch ID references were discovered in the code, there is no guarantee that Apple will move forward with this plan. One leaker has denied the rumor, and credible sources such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have yet to mention Touch ID coming to the Apple Watch this year.

Band Sensors

Another sketchy rumor from a leaker known as Kosutami claimed that the Apple Watch Series 12 will have a band with at least one health sensor in it, which would be a first. Health sensors are built into the Apple Watch directly on all existing models.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch 11
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy)

Popular Stories

watchos 27

watchOS 27 Is Wiping Four Apps From Your Apple Watch

Monday June 22, 2026 8:17 am PDT by
Apple's watchOS 27, previewed at this month's WWDC, removes four built-in apps from all supported Apple Watch models, folding three of them into a single Find My app and dropping Walkie-Talkie entirely, based on the first developer beta released this month. The largest change affects Find My. watchOS 27 developer beta 1 replaces the separate Find Devices, Find People, and Find Items apps...
Read Full Article
apple world surf league video

Apple Shares Video on How Pro Surfers Use Apple Watch During Competition

Tuesday June 23, 2026 9:57 am PDT by
Apple today shared a video showing off the Apple Watch in use at the World Surf League Championship Tour, with surfers describing how they use the watch when competing. Surfers can be hundreds of meters away from the beach during competitions and can't hear announcements over the sound of the water and the wind. The World Surf League has adopted the Apple Watch to solve the problem, linking...
Read Full Article52 comments
series 10 apple watch titanium digital crown

Report: Apple Watch Redesign Coming Next Year With New Band System

Tuesday June 30, 2026 8:45 am PDT by
A "major overhaul" of the Apple Watch's design is due to arrive next year with a new system for connecting bands, according to a known Weibo leaker. In a set of recent posts, the leaker known as "Instant Digital" linked the new claim to older rumors about an "Apple Watch X" model, which was said to introduce a fresh design and break compatibility with the existing watch band system. Citing...
Read Full Article193 comments

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
17 minutes ago at 01:14 pm

Touch ID would likely be built into the Apple Watch's side button, enabling users to unlock the device with their fingerprint instead of a passcode.
AW has been able to be unlocked via iPhone, for 10 years going - touchid in an AW just doesn't make any sense at all.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Johnny907 Avatar
Johnny907
13 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
Yeah are we just going to pretend the S10 isn’t just a repackaged S9, now? It’s been three years since the AW saw an actual spec bump when it comes to the SoC, not two.
Yeah. That’s how lazy that division has gotten.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
casjohnr
14 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
Guaranteed Likely : Higher price
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
everlast3434 Avatar
everlast3434
20 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
Sounds thrilling lol
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments