Apple TV and MLB Release July Schedule for 'Friday Night Baseball'
Apple and MLB today released the July schedule for Apple TV's weekly Friday Night Baseball doubleheader.
Friday Night Baseball games are included with an Apple TV streaming subscription at no additional cost.
Now through July 5, new and qualified returning subscribers in the U.S. and Canada can receive a one-month free trial of Apple TV.
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