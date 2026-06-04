Apple TV and MLB Release July Schedule for 'Friday Night Baseball'

Thursday May 7, 2026 5:30 am PDT by Joe Rossignol

Two of the most popular Apple TV shows are returning this summer, with the third season of the sci-fi series "Silo" set to begin on Friday, July 3 and a fourth season of the beloved sports comedy "Ted Lasso" kicking off on Wednesday, August 5. In the U.S., Apple TV is priced at $12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a free one-week trial available for new subscribers. Apple TV is also...