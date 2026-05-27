 Amazon to Acquire Apple's Globalstar Stake in Satellite Deal - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Amazon to Acquire Apple's Globalstar Stake in Satellite Deal

by

Amazon is acquiring Apple satellite provider Globalstar, and it has worked out a deal to take over Apple's stake in the satellite company.

iPhone Satellite Feature
According to an FCC filing noticed by PCMag, Amazon is initiating a merger structure. It will create a new subsidiary called Grapefruit Acquisition Sub II to absorb Globalstar's operations, and then the new subsidiary will acquire Apple's equity.

Apple has 20 percent equity and 20 percent voting interests in Globalstar Licensee LLC, a Globalstar subsidiary that operates the satellite system that delivers satellite connectivity to iPhone users in the U.S. Apple invested $450 million in Globalstar back in 2022 to fund Globalstar's satellite buildout for the Emergency SOS via satellite feature. Apple received 20 percent equity and 85 percent of Globalstar's network capacity in return.

Apple's Globalstar stake required Apple and Amazon to enter into separate negotiations, but the two companies worked out a deal. Amazon's Leo satellite network will power existing iPhone and Apple Watch satellite features like Emergency SOS, Messages via satellite, Find My, and Roadside Assistance via satellite. Apple stands to make more money than it invested, and has secured a partnership with a better-established satellite operator.

Amazon will support iPhone and Apple Watch models that use Globalstar's low Earth orbit constellation, and the two companies will work together on future satellite services running on Amazon's expanded Leo network.

Amazon's Globalstar purchase is said to be worth around $11.57 billion, and it is expected to close in 2027 as long as it earns regulatory approval.

Tags: Amazon, Globalstar

Popular Stories

Four iPhone 18 Pro Colors Mock Feature

iPhone 18 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Tuesday May 26, 2026 6:32 am PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not launching until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. It was initially reported that the iPhone 18 Pro models would have fully under-screen Face ID, with only a front camera visible in the top-left corner of the screen. However, the latest rumors indicate that only one Face ID component will be moved under the...
Read Full Article49 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Titanium

watchOS 27 Will Add These New Features to Your Apple Watch

Sunday May 24, 2026 11:53 am PDT by
Apple will unveil watchOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday, June 8, and a handful of new features have been rumored already. The first developer beta of watchOS 27 should be available immediately following the keynote, and a public beta typically follows in July. The update should be released to all users with a compatible Apple Watch model in September. Below, we recap watchOS...
Read Full Article59 comments
MacBook Ultra 5 Expected Features That Could Justify the Name Feature

MacBook Ultra: 5 Features That Could Justify the Name

Monday May 25, 2026 12:08 am PDT by
Reports and rumors suggest the next MacBook Pro that Apple will release might not be a ‌MacBook Pro‌ at all. It could actually be something altogether new and more exciting – a "MacBook Ultra" – positioned above the Pro as Apple's top-tier laptop, suggesting that the current M5 Pro and M5 Max models will remain on sale when it launches. The MacBook would be just the latest Apple product to ...
Read Full Article218 comments

Top Rated Comments

K
Kar98
35 minutes ago at 04:41 pm
At one point soon, those giga corps need to be broken up again.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
CoMoMacUser
41 minutes ago at 04:34 pm
I want to hear the story behind the Grapefruit Acquisition Sub II name.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
hieranonymous
26 minutes ago at 04:50 pm
Elon’s gonna pitch a fit. He’s been angling for Apple to use Starlink.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments