Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses On Sale for Up to 25% Off This Week

Ray-Ban has kicked off a major discount across numerous retailers this week, taking 15 percent off the second generation Meta smart glasses, and 25 percent off the first generation. We're tracking these deals at Amazon and Best Buy below, and they are set to last through May 26.

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Starting with the new Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2), you can get these sunglasses starting at $322.15, down from $379.00. Both Amazon and Best Buy have this deal, along with numerous other options with different lens colors and frame colors.

For the first generation models, you can get the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer for $223.99, down from $299.00. Both models have a free delivery estimated by the end of this week, with many locations offering same-day delivery on Amazon as well.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses allow you to take hands-free photos and short videos, listen to music, make phone calls, and ask Meta AI questions. You can also livestream directly through Instagram or Facebook with the glasses.

The big difference between each generation is in improved photo and video quality on the gen 2, plus better battery life. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.