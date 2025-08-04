Future iPhones Could Adopt Superior Tandem OLED Display Tech

Apple is planning to bring tandem-structure OLED panels to its iPhone lineup in the coming years, which would bring over some of the display improvements currently exclusive to Apple's M4 iPad Pro models.



The Elec reports that Apple has set a two-year production plan for the superior OLED technology to be adapted for iPhone models. However, Apple has yet to decide whether to develop the panels in partnership with Samsung Display or LG Display, suggesting iPhones with tandem OLED won't arrive until sometime after 2028.

The tandem OLED displays used in Apple's iPad Pro models have two RGB organic light-emitting layers stacked together for increased brightness, improved power efficiency, and longer longevity compared to single-layer OLED displays. Currently, iPhone OLEDs use a single-stack method.

However, according to the report, the tandem OLED Apple is reviewing for iPhones involves stacking two layers for the blue sub-pixel only, while keeping red and green on a single layer. This method is apparently known in the industry as "simplified tandem."

LG Display is said to have proposed simplified tandem OLED to Apple based on confidence in its technology, and had already suggested tandem OLED for iPhones several years ago.

Apple is reportedly showing interest in LG's proposal, since Samsung is behind LG Display in developing this particular type of tandem OLED technology. Notably, LG's OLED panel shipments to Apple for iPad Pro models have exceeded those of Samsung, while its automotive OLEDs are also already built using a two-stack tandem method. By comparison, Samsung has mainly used a single-stack structure for automotive OLEDs.

Ultimately, Apple is likely to rely on multiple suppliers for the technology to ensure production capacity and maintain price competitiveness. That suggests China's BOE may also be called upon. As with all rumors running this far into the future, Apple's plans could of course change.