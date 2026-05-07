Apple Could Be Working on 'Spatial iPhone' With Holographic Display

Samsung is reportedly developing a holographic smartphone display that could be used in a rumored "Spatial iPhone."



The claims come from the leaker known as "Schrödinger" on X, who shared screenshots of messages with an unnamed insider purportedly familiar with the project. Sources have apparently heard discussions about a "Spatial iPhone" in the supply chain, though no credible details about it have yet emerged. Since Apple does not manufacture its own displays, any such device would likely rely on other manufacturers like Samsung, which already supplies OLED panels for the iPhone lineup.

Codenamed "MH1" or "H1," the rumored display differs from earlier glasses-free 3D screens by pairing advanced eye-tracking with diffractive beam-steering, a technique that uses microscopic structures in the display layer to bend and redirect light toward the viewer's eyes at precise angles, creating the perception of depth without additional glasses. The display is also said to incorporate a nano-structured holographic layer integrated directly into the AMOLED stack, enabling spatial depth effects that appear to float above the glass surface. A patented algorithm would purportedly allow users to tilt the device to see around objects in a video, which the leaker described as "360-degree rotation," similar in concept to Samsung's existing 85-inch spatial displays but adapted for handheld use.

Samsung's Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) has published academic work on slim-panel holography since 2020, when it released a paper in Nature Communications detailing a steering-backlight unit that increased viewing angles for holographic video by 30 times compared to conventional designs, a key obstacle to making the technology viable in a thin handheld device. The prototype described at the time was approximately 1cm thick and capable of displaying 4K holographic video at 30 frames per second.

The H1 display is also said to maintain full 4K resolution for standard 2D tasks, with the holographic depth layer activating only for specific content, in what the leaker calls "Zero Clarity Loss," avoiding the image quality tradeoff associated with older lenticular lens-based 3D screens. In a follow-up post, Schrödinger noted that the MH1 project remains in phase 1 of R&D, with the leaker pointing toward an approximate 2030 timeframe for holographic smartphones broadly.

The posts also say that "Samsung isn't alone" in its wish to ship a holographic smartphone, and cites supply chain rumors of an Apple "Spatial iPhone" circulating among component suppliers. Samsung's advantage apparently lies in its manufacturing head start, with SAIT's published research forming the groundwork for what the H1 would attempt to productize.

Apple's interest in holographic and glasses-free 3D display technology stretches back almost two decades. In 2008, Apple filed a patent application for a glasses-free autostereoscopic display that tracked the viewer's position to deliver a personalized 3D image without special glasses, with Apple claiming the system could accommodate multiple viewers simultaneously. In 2014, Apple was rumored to be developing a glasses-free 3D iPhone display, the same year the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted Apple a patent for an "Interactive holographic display device" that used laser beams, micro lenses, and sensors to produce three-dimensional images on a touchscreen panel.

Of course, none of those efforts resulted in a iPhone with a holographic display, but Apple SVP of Hardware Engineering and future CEO John Ternus said as recently as last month that combining the digital and physical world is an "inevitability," describing spatial computing as being in the "early innings."

Schrödinger is a relatively new account with a limited but not unimpressive track record on Samsung hardware. The leaker has shared what appear to be internal documents and prototypes in the past. Some predictions have held up: in November 2025, Schrödinger claimed hands-on time with a Galaxy S26 Plus prototype, accurately revealing its Exynos 2600 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and One UI 8.5 software, all of which were confirmed upon its launch in February. The account has also correctly revealed device details such as 60W wired and 25W wireless charging for the Galaxy S26 Ultra ahead of its announcement.