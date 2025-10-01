T-Mobile's Satellite Service Now Works With Popular Apps

T-Mobile is expanding its T-Satellite with Starlink service, adding satellite data connectivity to multiple popular apps. That means T-Mobile users who don't have a Wi-Fi or cellular connection will be able to use Starlink satellite connectivity to access supported apps.

tmobile starlink
Apps that will work over a T-Mobile satellite connection include Google Maps, AllTrails, AccuWeather, CalTopo, X, WhatsApp (texts, voice, and video chat), onX, and T-Life.

Some native device apps like Google Messages, Find Hub, Pixel Weather, Apple Music, Apple Weather, and Apple Fitness were already able to be used with T-Mobile's U.S. satellite service.

T-Mobile subscribers with access to T-Satellite will see the satellite connection kick in whenever cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity are unavailable. Apps will offer tailored, critical content instead of full data-heavy experiences.

T-Satellite works on Apple's iPhones, and it can be used alongside the native satellite connectivity available in the iPhone 14 and later. The satellite service is included in T-Mobile's Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans, and T-Mobile customers with other plans can get access for $10 per month. Smartphone users who do not have T-Mobile can subscribe to T-Satellite as a standalone service for $10 per month.

