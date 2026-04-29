 Apple's AI Smart Glasses Likely to Support Hand Gesture Controls - MacRumors
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Apple's AI Smart Glasses Likely to Support Hand Gesture Controls

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Apple is developing a set of AI smart glasses to rival products like the Meta Ray-Bans, and MacRumors has learned a few more details about Apple's work on the device from an inside source.

Apple Galsses Feature Redux 2
The AI glasses will include two cameras. A high-resolution camera will be included for capturing photos and videos that can be shared on social media and used like iPhone photos. A second lower-resolution wide-angle lens will read hand gestures and provide visual input for Siri.

Apple uses hand gesture-based input for the Vision Pro, and rumors suggest the AirPods Pro will be updated with low-resolution cameras and support for gestures as well. Apple appears to be leaning into gesture support, and it's an ideal input method when no screen is available to interact with.

While future versions of the smart glasses could include an integrated display for augmented reality features, the first version will have no display at all. Apple will not include a screen, LiDAR, 3D cameras, or other similar technology because such features are too energy-intensive.

Battery life is a major constraint because Apple needs to keep the glasses slim and lightweight. Battery size is the bottleneck behind the hardware decisions that Apple is making, and it's why Apple is opting for a stripped-down feature set.

According to recent rumors, Apple is testing multiple styles for the smart glasses, with plans to use acetate. Acetate is a lightweight plant-based material that's more flexible than plastic.

Apple's smart glasses will incorporate the smarter version of ‌Siri‌ that Apple plans to introduce in iOS 27. The device will be able to take photos, record video, and make phone calls, plus users will be able to interact with ‌Siri‌ to ask questions about what's around them. The feature set will be similar to the features available in the Meta Ray-Bans that Apple is aiming to compete with.

Rumors suggest Apple could preview the glasses later this year, with a launch to follow in 2027, though it's also possible we won't see them announced until 2027.

Tag: Apple Smart Glasses

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