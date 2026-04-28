Tim Cook Meets With Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Ahead of CEO Transition

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Monday. The U.S. Department of Commerce shared details on the meeting on social media, and said that Lutnick wished Cook well, commending his "remarkable leadership and lasting contributions to American technology."



Last week, Apple announced that Cook would be stepping down from his role as CEO on September 1, 2026, with current hardware engineering chief John Ternus set to take over. Cook's visit with Lutnick was his first high-level Trump administration meeting since last week's transition news.

Cook does not plan to leave Apple, and will instead transition to executive chairman, where he will "assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world."

In a letter to employees, Cook said that he is healthy and that he plans to be at Apple "for a long time" in his new role. "Apple will be my top priority," he said. "It's who I am at my core, and I can't imagine it any other way."

Cook told employees that he believes he can help strengthen Apple's global relationships. Cook has navigated two Trump presidencies so far, maintaining a positive relationship with the Trump administration and earning tariff exemptions for Apple.

Cook personally donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund in 2025, and he presented Trump with a custom gift featuring a glass plaque with a 24-karat gold base after promising Apple would invest a total of $600 billion in the U.S. over a four-year period.

Trump last week said that he has "always been a big fan" of Cook, and that the two had a "long and very nice relationship." Trump said he was pleased with Cook's outreach efforts. "I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to 'kiss my ass,'" said Trump. According to Trump, he solved a "fairly large problem" for Cook during his first term, and he said he would help Cook where possible when Cook is not "too aggressive" in what he asks for.

Ahead of announcing his transition to a new role, Cook said in an early April interview that the Trump administration was "very accessible," and willing to "engage." Cook explained that he felt engagement and communication were important values, giving some insight into how he is approaching his new position.



But engagement for me, not just in the U.S. but around the world, is so important because it is very complex, working through local laws, local customs, local culture, local regulations. Every country is its own story. Everybody looks at things differently. The only way you get a feel for that is to sit before someone and communicate and engage. If you went in my conference room, you would see the Teddy Roosevelt quote 'It is not the critic who counts.' I've never believed that just yelling from the sideline about plus or minus was a good strategy. Your voice just goes into the wind. So you'll see me everywhere, and you'll wonder 'oh, he's meeting with somebody that has a different view than him.' I think that's good. I think it's good. I think a problem in the world right now is that it's so polarized and different views aren't shared or discussed. They just become hardened. And I don't think that's good.

With Cook taking on communication with policymakers around the world, incoming CEO John Ternus will be able to spend more time focusing on Apple's growth, and he won't be exposed to the same criticism that Cook has faced for his relationship with Trump and other world leaders.

Cook is still in Washington and he attended today's State Arrival Ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who began their four-day state visit on Monday. Cook may also attend the State Dinner this evening.