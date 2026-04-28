 Apple Weather App Experiencing Outage - MacRumors
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Apple Weather App Experiencing Outage

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If you've noticed the Apple Weather app isn't loading weather data right now, you're not alone. The app appears to be experiencing an outage.

apple weather app icon
According to Apple's System Status page, the Weather app may be slow or unavailable for some users. The problem started at 11:36 a.m. Eastern Time and is ongoing.

Reports on social media suggest that the Weather app is slow to load for some, and is not loading data for others. We'll update this article when the issue has been resolved.

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Top Rated Comments

Erkinshadow Avatar
Erkinshadow
26 minutes ago at 11:05 am
I’ve had this issue on and off for over a month on my iPad and iPhone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
6 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Well, it's loading again but the forecast has not been really good/reliable in like forever, and I'm in Southern California so why is it so hard? I can only semi-trust it for the next 2-3 days tops, and even then, we might get rain regardless of the forecast or vice versa
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
dominiongamma
12 minutes ago at 11:18 am

Arent we all using carrot anyway?
I would but they charge for premium features and it’s expensive for just telling us what the weather is
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The_Gream Avatar
The_Gream
14 minutes ago at 11:16 am
I live in Missouri, the weathers wrong like 99% of the time when I actually care.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
18 minutes ago at 11:12 am
Must be because of the weather.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigMcGuire Avatar
BigMcGuire
18 minutes ago at 11:12 am

Arent we all using carrot anyway?
I love Carrot. But it's a little expensive. (I pay for the $50/year family plan). Love the lightning strike radar maps especially with all the lightning activity we've been getting here in NorCal this year.

Apple Weather has been out for me since this morning - noticed the widgets on my Mac weren't working, then my Watch was (and is still showing) - Loading Weather.

My wife told me - "Glad we have Carrot!" lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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