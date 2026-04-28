Apple Weather App Experiencing Outage
If you've noticed the Apple Weather app isn't loading weather data right now, you're not alone. The app appears to be experiencing an outage.
According to Apple's System Status page, the Weather app may be slow or unavailable for some users. The problem started at 11:36 a.m. Eastern Time and is ongoing.
Reports on social media suggest that the Weather app is slow to load for some, and is not loading data for others. We'll update this article when the issue has been resolved.
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