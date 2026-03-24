 Mac OS X Launched 25 Years Ago Today: 'The Future of the Mac' - MacRumors
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Mac OS X Launched 25 Years Ago Today: 'The Future of the Mac'

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Today marks the 25th anniversary of Apple launching Mac OS X, the operating system that serves as the foundation of modern-day macOS.

iMac 25 Years Feature
Apple released a public beta of Mac OS X in September 2000, and the operating system officially launched on March 24, 2001.

"Mac OS X is the future of the Mac, and we hope it will delight our customers with its unrivaled power and ease of use," said Steve Jobs, in 2001. "The Public Beta has generated incredible feedback and support from Mac users and developers, which has helped us to make Mac OS X the most advanced operating system ever."

Mac OS X was a next-generation, UNIX-based operating system for the Mac, succeeding the classic Mac OS operating system. It ushered in Apple's iconic "Aqua" interface, the Dock, an improved Finder app with hierarchical navigation, and more.

Mac OS X Puma 2001
"Mac OS X is the most important software from Apple since the original Macintosh operating system in 1984 that revolutionized the entire industry," said Jobs.

In the U.S., Mac OS X was priced at $129. Apple stopped charging for macOS releases in 2013, when OS X Mavericks was released free of charge.

Mac OS X was renamed to OS X in 2012 and to macOS in 2016:

  • Mac OS X 10.0 (2001): "Cheetah"
  • Mac OS X 10.1 (2001): "Puma"
  • Mac OS X 10.2 (2002): Jaguar
  • Mac OS X 10.3 (2003): Panther
  • Mac OS X 10.4 (2005): Tiger
  • Mac OS X 10.5 (2007): Leopard
  • Mac OS X 10.6 (2009): Snow Leopard
  • Mac OS X 10.7 (2011): Lion
  • OS X 10.8 (2012): Mountain Lion
  • OS X 10.9 (2013): Mavericks
  • OS X 10.10 (2014): Yosemite
  • OS X 10.11 (2015): El Capitan
  • macOS 10.12 (2016): Sierra
  • macOS 10.13 (2017): High Sierra
  • macOS 10.14 (2018): Mojave
  • macOS 10.15 (2019): Catalina
  • macOS 11 (2020): Big Sur
  • macOS 12 (2021): Monterey
  • macOS 13 (2022): Ventura
  • macOS 14 (2023): Sonoma
  • macOS 15 (2024): Sequoia
  • macOS 26 (2025): Tahoe

Mac OS X was a big part of Apple's renaissance, which began when Jobs returned to the company in the late 1990s. Big hits in those first few years after his return included the iMac in 1998, the iBook in 1999, and Mac OS X and the iPod in 2001. In this sense, it is poetic that this milestone comes just a week ahead of Apple's 50th anniversary.

Related Roundup: macOS Tahoe
Related Forum: macOS Tahoe

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Top Rated Comments

Max_G Avatar
Max_G
2 minutes ago at 06:43 am
Snow Leopard. Ah... Now that was something! Hopefully someday Tahoe will mature in a similar way.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
7 minutes ago at 06:38 am
I remember paying $30 for the beta.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
jaysabol
2 minutes ago at 06:43 am
I had the beta and then the release on my beloved Cube. Wow!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
derekamoss
2 minutes ago at 06:43 am
I remember it launched without a DVD player. Had to boot into classic to watch them lol. Loved it from the beginning though.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
al256 Avatar
al256
4 minutes ago at 06:41 am
I remember paying $129 for it at CompUSA and installing it on my iMac. It was beautiful, completely different and limiting but I wanted the newest thing and couldn't ever go back to Mac OS 9.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
emmab2006 Avatar
emmab2006
6 minutes ago at 06:39 am
And STILL remains the best operating system over Linux and Windows in my opinion ! though Linux has improved a lot in the past 2 years thanks to VALVE
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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