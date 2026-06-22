AirTag 2 Gets First Ever Discounts for Prime Day

Prime Day doesn't kick off until tomorrow, but we're seeing a handful of steep discounts on a few Apple devices already today. This includes the AirTag 2 at the new low price of $24.00 for the 1-Pack and $89.00 for the 4-Pack.

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This is the first major discount we've ever seen on the AirTag 2 at Amazon since the device launched earlier in 2026. The new AirTag is equipped with a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, enabling the Precision Finding feature to work up to 50% farther away from an item compared to the previous-generation model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.