Apple Removes Fake Crypto Wallet App That Stole $9.5 Million From Mac Users

A fake Mac app designed to look like the real thing snuck past Apple's app review team, costing users $9.5 million in cryptocurrency.



According to CoinDesk, a fake macOS version of the Ledger Live crypto wallet app scammed people into handing over access to their cryptocurrency wallets. More than 50 people fell victim to the fake app between April 7 and April 13.

Ledger has an official Mac app, but it is distributed via the Ledger website and not through the Mac App Store. The real app does not ask users to enter their seed phrases like the fake app did, nor do other legitimate cryptocurrency apps. The stolen money was routed through the KuCoin crypto exchange, and hackers used a mixing service known as AudiA6, which charges high fees to launder cryptocurrency.

Three of the victims lost seven-figure sums, which is an unusually high amount of money to lose in a fake app scam. ZachXBT, who investigated the scam and shared the info on Telegram, suggested Apple could be subject to a class-action lawsuit in the future due to the amount of money lost.

Apple removed the fake Ledger Live app from the ‌Mac App Store‌, but it was live for approximately two weeks. It is not known how it passed Apple's app review process, and Apple hasn't commented.