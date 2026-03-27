 Apple Says No iPhone in Lockdown Mode Has Ever Been Hacked - MacRumors
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Apple Says No iPhone in Lockdown Mode Has Ever Been Hacked

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Apple says it has no record of a successful spyware attack against any device running Lockdown Mode, the opt-in security feature it introduced in 2022.

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"We are not aware of any successful mercenary spyware attacks against a Lockdown Mode-enabled Apple device," an Apple spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Lockdown Mode is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and dramatically restricts certain system features that are commonly exploited by mercenary spyware. When enabled, it blocks most message attachment types, disables certain complex web technologies, and prevents devices from automatically joining non-secure Wi-Fi networks, among other restrictions. Apple designed the feature specifically to protect high-risk users such as journalists, activists, lawyers, and others who may be personally targeted by sophisticated nation-state-level attacks.

Donncha Ó Cearbhaill, head of the security lab at Amnesty International, said he and his colleagues "have not seen any evidence of an iPhone being successfully compromised by mercenary spyware where Lockdown Mode was enabled at the time of the attack." Digital rights organizations including Amnesty International and the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab have documented numerous successful spyware attacks on iPhone users over the years, but none have involved a bypass of Lockdown Mode.

Citizen Lab researchers have confirmed at least two cases where Lockdown Mode actively blocked spyware attacks, with one involving NSO Group's Pegasus and another involving Predator spyware, made by a company now part of Intellexa. Google researchers found that spyware was coded to abort its infection attempt if it detected Lockdown Mode was active, apparently to avoid leaving traces that could expose the attack.

Patrick Wardle, an Apple cybersecurity expert, told TechCrunch, "I think it's safe to say, Lockdown Mode is one of the most aggressive consumer-facing hardening features ever shipped."

Tags: Apple Security, Cybersecurity, TechCrunch

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Top Rated Comments

H
HMWausau
38 minutes ago at 09:52 am

But if you enable lockdown mode, the usability of your very expensive device tends to zero... ¯\_(シ)_/¯
While you may lose a few features, it's not as bad as you might think. Honestly, lots of the things that the phone does when not in lockdown mode probably shouldn't be there in the first place.

The biggest problem I've seen is paranoid people that never would be targeted in these types of attacks then turn on lockdown mode and then think they got hacked because lockdown mode breaks a few things. It's quite ironic.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
51 minutes ago at 09:39 am

not aware of
and they should probably add 'yet'
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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