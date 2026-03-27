New Apple Immersive Video of BBC Proms Concert on Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro owners have a new Apple Immersive video available to watch from today. "Debut at the BBC Proms" is a full classical music concert filmed at the Royal Albert Hall during the 2025 Proms season, courtesy of BBC Arts.



Filmed by Livewire Pictures using Blackmagic's URSA Cine Immersive cameras, the experience follows Austrian piano sensation Lukas Sternath as he takes to the stage in his BBC Proms debut, performing Edvard Grieg's Piano Concerto in A Minor with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, under chief conductor Sakari Oramo.

From the BBC media center:



"BBC Arts is committed to seeking out new ways for people to experience arts and culture, and to reach new audiences with our rich offering. We're grateful that Apple Vision Pro makes this innovative project possible, and to Livewire Pictures for embracing the new technology. We hope audiences are encouraged to also experience the magic of the Proms in person at the Royal Albert Hall this summer, or to follow from home on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds."

The new immersive video experience is available now on the Apple TV app for Vision Pro.