 Apple Announces Plans to Make More iPhone Parts in USA - MacRumors
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Apple Announces Plans to Make More iPhone Parts in USA

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Apple today announced four new members of its American Manufacturing Program: TDK, Bosch, Cirrus Logic, and Qnity Electronics.

iphone 17 pro dark blue 1
Apple said TDK will manufacture tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sensors in the U.S. for the first time ever, for use in iPhones shipped around the world. Apple says these sensors help to support iPhone features such as camera stabilization.

Apple, Bosch, and TSMC will work together to produce integrated circuits (ICs) for Bosch's new sensing hardware at a TSMC facility in Washington, according to Apple. These chips help to support features like Crash Detection, tracking in the Activity app, and elevation measurements across products like the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple said it is also working with Cirrus Logic and GlobalFoundries to establish new semiconductor process technologies at a GlobalFoundries facility in New York. This collaboration enables Cirrus Logic to develop solutions for a number of components in Apple products, including advanced chips that power Face ID systems.

Finally, Qnity Electronics and HD MicroSystems will provide "cutting-edge materials and technologies essential for semiconductor manufacturing." This collaboration will "pioneer innovations for high-performance computing and AI."

Apple's American Manufacturing Program aims to bring more "advanced manufacturing and critical component production" to the U.S., as part of the company's four-year $600 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing and innovation. Apple is dedicating $400 million of the $600 billion to these four new members of the program through 2030.

"At Apple, we believe in the power of American innovation and manufacturing, and we're proud to partner with even more companies to produce critical components and cutting-edge materials for our products right here in the U.S.," said Apple's CEO Tim Cook.

The program's initial members included Amkor, Broadcom, Coherent, Corning, GlobalFoundries, GlobalWafers America, Samsung, Texas Instruments, and others.

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