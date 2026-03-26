 Apple Requires App Developers to Declare Regulated Medical Device Status in EEA, UK, and U.S. - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Requires App Developers to Declare Regulated Medical Device Status in EEA, UK, and U.S.

by

App Store product pages will now display whether an app is a regulated medical device, Apple said today. The designation will be shown in the ‌App Store‌ in the European Economic Area (EEA), United Kingdom, and United States.

apple medical device status
According to Apple, regulated medical device apps may function on their own or as part of a system for medical purposes like diagnosis, prevention, monitoring, and treatment of diseases and physiological conditions.

The apps may require registration or authorization from regulatory bodies like the Food and Drug Administration.

App developers who distribute Health and Fitness or Medical apps in the EEA, UK, or U.S. will need to provide a regulated medical device status in ‌App Store‌ Connect, along with associated regulatory information.

Apps that are marked as containing frequent references to medical or treatment information in the Age Rating questionnaire in ‌App Store‌ Connect will also need to provide the regulated medical device status.

Apple says the status is required for new apps that meet either criteria as of today. Existing apps will need to provide a status by early 2027. App developers that do not declare a status by early 2027 will no longer be able to submit app updates.

‌App Store‌ pages for regulated medical devices will list an EU Manufacturer SRN or FDA Operator Number, a URL with use instructions, a use statement, and safety information.

More information is available on Apple's developer website.

Tag: United Kingdom

Popular Stories

iOS 26

iOS 26.4 Adds Two New Features to CarPlay

Tuesday March 24, 2026 1:55 pm PDT by
iOS 26.4 was released today, and it includes a couple of new features for CarPlay: an Ambient Music widget and support for voice-based chatbot apps. To update your iPhone 11 or newer to iOS 26.4, open the Settings app and tap on General → Software Update. CarPlay will automatically offer the new features so long as the iPhone connected to your vehicle is running iOS 26.4 or later....
Read Full Article25 comments
Apple Business hero

Apple Unveils 'Apple Business' All-in-One Platform

Tuesday March 24, 2026 8:53 am PDT by
Apple today announced Apple Business, a new all-in-one platform that unifies device management, productivity tools, and customer outreach features. The service is designed to be a consolidated replacement for several of Apple's existing business-focused offerings, including Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect. It provides organizations with a single...
Read Full Article47 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Tuesday March 24, 2026 12:31 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware for the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and the AirPods 4. The firmware has a version number of 8B39, up from 8B34 on the AirPods Pro 3, 8B28 on the AirPods Pro 2, and 8B21 on the AirPods 4. There is no word on what's included in the firmware, but Apple has a support document with limited notes. Most updates are limited to bug fixes and performance...
Read Full Article88 comments