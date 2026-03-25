 macOS 26.4 Introduces New Security Feature for Terminal Commands - MacRumors
Skip to Content

macOS 26.4 Introduces New Security Feature for Terminal Commands

by

macOS Tahoe 26.4 introduces a new security feature that warns Mac users if they paste certain commands in the Terminal app that may be harmful.

macOS 26 and Terminal Feature
For those unaware, the Terminal app allows you to enter text commands to perform tasks on your Mac. Terminal is primarily intended for advanced users and developers, but unfortunately casual users can be tricked into entering harmful commands that can permanently delete files, change user permissions, and cause other problems.

Here is what the warning says when it appears:

Possible malware, Paste blocked

Your Mac has not been harmed.

Scammers often encourage pasting text into Terminal to try and harm your Mac or compromise your privacy.

These instructions are commonly offered via websites, chat agents, apps, files, or a phone call.

The warning was spotted by users across Reddit and X over the past week.

macOS Tahoe 26 4 Terminal WarningScreenshot via "Mr. Macintosh"

We have yet to determine exactly which commands trigger the warning, which does not always appear. For this reason, always be careful. If you are unfamiliar with how Terminal works, it is probably best to avoid using it entirely.

macOS 26.4 was released earlier this week.

Related Roundup: macOS Tahoe
Tags: Apple Security, Terminal
Related Forum: macOS Tahoe

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Released Yet Another New Product Today

Friday March 20, 2026 2:39 pm PDT by
Apple has unveiled a whopping nine new products so far this March, including an iPhone 17e, iPad Air models with the M4 chip, MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the all-new MacBook Neo, an updated Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, AirPods Max 2, and now the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as...
Read Full Article
HomePod mini and Apple TV Sage

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Remain 'Ready' to Launch

Sunday March 22, 2026 6:33 am PDT by
Apple has unveiled nine new products this month, but the wait continues for the next-generation Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini have been "ready" since last year, but he reiterated that Apple has held off on releasing them until the more personalized version of Siri and other...
Read Full Article135 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.4 Adds Two New Features to CarPlay

Tuesday March 24, 2026 1:55 pm PDT by
iOS 26.4 was released today, and it includes a couple of new features for CarPlay: an Ambient Music widget and support for voice-based chatbot apps. To update your iPhone 11 or newer to iOS 26.4, open the Settings app and tap on General → Software Update. CarPlay will automatically offer the new features so long as the iPhone connected to your vehicle is running iOS 26.4 or later....
Read Full Article24 comments