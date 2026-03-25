 AirPods Max 2 Now Available for Pre-Order With Delivery as Soon as April 1 - MacRumors
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AirPods Max 2 Now Available for Pre-Order With Delivery as Soon as April 1

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Apple is accepting pre-orders for the AirPods Max 2 headphones that were introduced on March 16, with a purchase option now available on the Apple.com website.

AirPods Max 2 Feature
In the U.S., Apple's online store lists a delivery timeframe of April 1 to April 3.

Priced at $549, the ‌AirPods Max 2‌ feature the same design as the original AirPods Max, but Apple updated the over-ear headphones with an H2 chip that adds new capabilities already offered by other AirPods models.

The H2 chip delivers up to 1.5x better Active Noise Cancellation with computational audio algorithms that are better able to detect and mitigate outside sound. Real-time Live Translation is supported, and features like Adaptive Audio, Voice Isolation, Conversation Awareness, Loud Sound Reduction, and Personalized Volume are available.

Audio quality has improved with a new high dynamic range amplifier that offers more consistent bass, more natural-sounding mids and highs, and improved localization of instruments. Transparency Mode sounds more natural than before, and the Digital Crown on the AirPods Max can now be used as a camera shutter for the iPhone or iPad. Bluetooth has been upgraded to Bluetooth 5.3.

The ‌AirPods Max 2‌ charge using USB-C and last for up to 20 hours in ANC mode before needing to be recharged. Like the prior-generation USB-C model, the ‌AirPods Max 2‌ support 24-bit 48kHz lossless audio over USB-C, and ship with a Smart Case. Color options continue to include midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue.

Related Roundup: AirPods Max 2
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

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Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
2 minutes ago at 06:03 am
I like to call these Airpods Max 1.6
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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