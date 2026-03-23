Apple to Announce 2026 Swift Student Challenge Winners on March 26

As part of its WWDC 2026 announcement, Apple said that it plans to announce this year's Swift Student Challenge Winners on Thursday, March 26.



Apple's Swift Student Challenge tasks students with creating an original coding project using Swift Playgrounds or Xcode. This year's event began on February 6, and Apple accepted submissions through Saturday, February 28 before judging began.

Apple plans to choose winners based on submissions that demonstrate "excellence in innovation, creativity, social impact, or inclusivity."

All Swift Student Challenge Winners in 2026 will be eligible to enter the lottery process to attend Apple's June 8 WWDC Special Event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Apple will also recognize Distinguished Winners whose submissions are "truly exceptional." Distinguished Winners will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience that will include the Special Event keynote viewing along with other activities, and these winners will not need to enter the lottery to visit ‌Apple Park‌.

Students who entered the challenge can expect to receive an email notifying them about their status later this week.