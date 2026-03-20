Apple's Special-Edition Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 Now Available

The special-edition Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 are now available to order on Apple.com in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K., and a handful of other countries. These headphones are the same as the regular Powerbeats Pro 2, except they have a two-tone design consisting of black and Nike's signature Volt neon green-yellow color.



Aside from the Nike-focused design, these are the same ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2 that were introduced last year, with the signature Powerbeats wraparound earhooks for stability, Active Noise Cancelling with Transparency mode, built-in heart rate monitoring, and up to 45 hours of battery life when tapping into the charging case to recharge.

Powerbeats Pro 2 are essentially a fitness-focused alternative to the AirPods Pro 3.

Nike showed off the headphones in an ad starring NBA superstar LeBron James.