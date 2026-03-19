Apple Urges iPhone Users Running Outdated iOS Versions to Update Immediately

Apple today urged iPhone users who are running iOS 13 or iOS 14 to upgrade to iOS 15 to protect themselves from being hacked through malicious web content.



In a support document, Apple highlights recent reports about hacking tools that are effective against older versions of iOS. Hackers are using iOS exploit kits known as "Coruna" and "DarkSword," which can take advantage of vulnerabilities in iOS 13 through iOS 17.2.1.

"If your iPhone doesn't have the latest software, update iOS to protect your data," Apple says.

Apple has patched the vulnerabilities as they have come to light over the last several months, so users who have already upgraded to the newest version of iOS available for their iPhone are protected from the malicious websites and links that are circulating right now. Users running updated versions of iOS 15 through iOS 26 are safe.

Apple released new iOS 15 and iOS 16 updates on March 11 to address the security issue, and Apple says that devices still on iOS 13 or iOS 14 need to upgrade to iOS 15 for protection from the hacking tool. iPhone users running an outdated version of iOS will get an additional alert to install a Critical Security Update in the next few days.

All iPhones with iOS 13 or iOS 14 can be upgraded to iOS 15, and there are no iPhones that have those two older updates as a final software version.

Apple also protects users via the Apple Safe Browsing feature in Safari, which is turned on by default. It blocks the malicious URL domains that have been identified in the attacks.

Users who are unable to update their devices can alternatively turn on Lockdown Mode, which will offer protection from the attacks on out-of-date software. Lockdown Mode is available in iOS 16 or later, and it works by blocking hacking vectors like images in Messages and malicious websites.

Lockdown Mode is designed for people who are at risk of a state sponsored attack, and it is not for the everyday iOS user. There is no evidence so far that the hacking tools have been used to target people in the U.S., but they have been used in Ukraine, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Malaysia, and they are effective against anyone running an out-of-date older version of iOS.