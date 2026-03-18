Apple Sports App Lets You Follow NCAA March Madness in Real Time

The Apple Sports app has been updated to make it easier for fans of college basketball to follow their favorite teams during March Madness.



Version 3.8.1 of the app introduces new in-app brackets that let fans track the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament in real time, by visualizing their team's path from the First Four through the Final Four alongside live scores, play-by-play updates, and detailed stats.



Designed for speed and simplicity, the Apple Sports app gives fans a fast, personalized way to stay on top of the teams and leagues they love. Users can customize their scoreboards by following favorite teams, tournaments, and leagues, quickly navigate between scores and upcoming games, explore play-by-play and lineup details, and tap directly to the Apple TV app to watch live events.

Apple introduced the Apple Sports app in 2024 as a streamlined way to quickly check live scores and key statistics. The app is available on iPhone across multiple regions, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and several other European countries.