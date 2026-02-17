iOS 26.4 Adds Average Bedtime Metric and Restores Blood Oxygen to Health App Vitals Graph

In iOS 26.4, Apple added an Average Bedtime metric to the Sleep section of the Health app, letting users better monitor how bedtime impacts sleep quality.
Under a new Sleep Highlight, Apple lists the time that you went to bed and the time that you usually go to bed based on averages over a two-week period.
In iOS 26.3, Apple displayed average sleep time over the past seven days. That highlight still exists, but it is now supplemented with the daily bedtime readout.
Apple also updated the Vitals readout in the U.S., and it once again lists blood oxygen level on the line graph overview that's available each day. In iOS 26.3 and earlier versions of iOS 26, there was a section for the blood oxygen level, but the graph did not include a blood oxygen measurement.
Blood oxygen was available as a separate metric in the Vitals section, but it is now visible in the Vitals overview. The Vitals feature did not fully support blood oxygen because of Apple's ongoing legal dispute with Masimo. Masimo accused Apple of infringing on Masimo patents related to blood oxygen sensing, and it secured an import ban from the U.S. International Trade Commission.
Apple had to remove blood oxygen sensing from the Apple Watch starting in early 2024 to be able to continue to sell the Apple Watch in the U.S., but Apple was able to re-add it in August 2025 with blood oxygen readouts available only on the iPhone. There is still no option to measure blood oxygen with the Apple Watch and see the results directly on the wrist in the U.S.
iOS 26.4 is available to developers and public beta testers, with a public launch planned for spring.
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET.
Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Apple plans to release an iPhone 17e and an iPad Air with an M4 chip "in the coming weeks," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"Apple retail employees say that inventory of the iPhone 16e has basically dried out and the iPad Air is seeing shortages as well," said Gurman. "I've been expecting new versions of both (iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air) in the coming weeks."...
Apple plans to launch a rebranded "Sales Coach" app on the iPhone and iPad later this month, according to a source familiar with the matter.
"Sales Coach" will arrive as an update to Apple's existing "SEED" app, and it will continue to provide sales tips and training resources to Apple Store and Apple Authorized Reseller employees around the world. For example, there are articles and videos...
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still seven months away, an analyst has revealed five new features the devices will allegedly have.
Rumored color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models
In a research note with investment firm GF Securities on Thursday, analyst Jeff Pu outlined the following upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro models:
Smaller Dynamic Island: It has been rumored...
Apple has a long list of new products rumored for 2026, including a series of home products that will see the company establishing more of a presence in the smart home space. Robots are on the horizon for 2027, but the 2026 releases will be a little tamer.
HomePod mini
We're expecting a new HomePod mini 2 to launch at any time. Apple isn't going to update the device's design, but we could...