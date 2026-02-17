iOS 26.4 Adds Average Bedtime Metric and Restores Blood Oxygen to Health App Vitals Graph

In iOS 26.4, Apple added an Average Bedtime metric to the Sleep section of the Health app, letting users better monitor how bedtime impacts sleep quality.



Under a new Sleep Highlight, Apple lists the time that you went to bed and the time that you usually go to bed based on averages over a two-week period.

In iOS 26.3, Apple displayed average sleep time over the past seven days. That highlight still exists, but it is now supplemented with the daily bedtime readout.

Apple also updated the Vitals readout in the U.S., and it once again lists blood oxygen level on the line graph overview that's available each day. In iOS 26.3 and earlier versions of iOS 26, there was a section for the blood oxygen level, but the graph did not include a blood oxygen measurement.



Blood oxygen was available as a separate metric in the Vitals section, but it is now visible in the Vitals overview. The Vitals feature did not fully support blood oxygen because of Apple's ongoing legal dispute with Masimo. Masimo accused Apple of infringing on Masimo patents related to blood oxygen sensing, and it secured an import ban from the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Apple had to remove blood oxygen sensing from the Apple Watch starting in early 2024 to be able to continue to sell the Apple Watch in the U.S., but Apple was able to re-add it in August 2025 with blood oxygen readouts available only on the iPhone. There is still no option to measure blood oxygen with the Apple Watch and see the results directly on the wrist in the U.S.

iOS 26.4 is available to developers and public beta testers, with a public launch planned for spring.