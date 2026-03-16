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AirPods Pro 3 Available for $209.99 on Amazon This Week

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Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $209.99, down from $249.00. This is only about $10 higher when compared to the Amazon all-time low price, which has been hard to come by in recent weeks.

airpods pro 3 purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

$39 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $209.99

If you're shopping for the AirPods 4, Amazon also has a solid discount on the base model at $99.00, down from $129.00. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

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