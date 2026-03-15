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Apple's 2026 Studio Display Hits New Low Prices on Amazon at Up to $100 Off

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Apple just launched the new line of Studio Displays this month, and today Amazon has introduced the first discount on the Standard Glass model with Tilt-Adjustable Stand. You can get this Studio Display for $1,499.00, down from $1,599.00, a new all-time low price.

apple studio display 2 march 2026Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Last week, Amazon had some initial launch discounts on a few Nano-Texture models of the Studio Display, but only one of these remains. You can still get the Nano-Texture model with Tilt-Adjustable Stand for $1,849.00, down from $1,899.00. Both displays have an estimated delivery date of March 20 for free shipping.

$100 OFF
Apple Studio Display (Standard/Tilt) for $1,499.00

$50 OFF
Apple Studio Display (Nano-Texture/Tilt) for $1,849.00

Additionally, Amazon has the Studio Display XDR (Standard Glass with Tilt- and Height-Adjustable Stand) on sale at $100 off this week. You can get this model for $3,199.00, down from $3,299.00, another new record low price.

$100 OFF
Apple Studio Display XDR (Standard/Tilt and Height) for $3,199.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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