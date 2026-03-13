MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 17 Pro and 25W Qi Charger From Lululook

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 17 Pro and a 25W Qi2.2 3-in-1 Charger from Lululook to go along with it.



Priced at $79, Lululook's 3-in-1 Charging Station is able to charge an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time. It features Qi 2.2 support and certification, so it is able to charge the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models at up to 25W, the same as Apple's latest MagSafe specification. With 25W Qi charging, an ‌iPhone 17‌ can wirelessly charge to 50 percent battery in 30 minutes.



The stand can be used in either portrait or landscape mode, with the iPhone charging platform located at the top, plus the viewing angle can be adjusted thanks to several included hinges. The Apple Watch charger folds out from the middle, and the AirPods charge at the bottom. The whole 3-in-1 charger collapses down into a square puck when not in use, making it ideal for travel. The charger weighs just 6.2 ounces and it's less than an inch thick when folded up.



Lululook made the stand out of aluminum that matches Apple's ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models, and it comes in orange, desert gold, or titanium. The orange shade is the same color as the orange ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max. The aluminum resists fingerprints and smudges, and there are soft silicone pads on the bottom and the charging area to keep the charger stable and devices scratch free.

In addition to charging an iPhone at 25W, the charger provides 5W for the Apple Watch and 5W for the AirPods. The 3-in-1 Charging Station is powered via USB-C, and Lululook includes a 45W power adapter and a 3.28-foot USB cable. There's also a portable organizer to hold the cables and the charger during travel.



We have a Lululook 3-in-1 Charging Station and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ to give away to one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (March 13) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 20. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after March 20 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.