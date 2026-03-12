iPhone 17e Hands-On: What's New and What's Not

Apple's latest low-cost iPhone launched yesterday, and we picked up the iPhone 17e to see how it compares to the iPhone 16e that came before it, and how it measures up to the iPhone 17 lineup.

Apple didn't update the design of the ‌iPhone 17e‌, so it still has the look of an iPhone 14, which is the iPhone that Apple used as a base for the iPhone 16e. There's a notch on the display with no Dynamic Island , but Apple did make a few changes to modernize the ‌iPhone 17e‌.

The iPhone 16e didn't have MagSafe, which was a major hassle, but the ‌iPhone 17e‌ does. ‌MagSafe‌ has been fully embraced by both Apple and accessory makers, so it's difficult to find accessories that don't use ‌MagSafe‌. Adding ‌MagSafe‌ opens up a whole new range of options for cases and chargers, plus it means wireless charging is now 15W instead of 7.5W.

There's still a limited color palette for the ‌iPhone 17e‌, but there is a light pink model in addition to the black and white options this year. The soft pink is a subtle shade that looks nice in person, and it's not too Barbie pink or too baby pink. Ceramic Shield 2 is new for the front glass this year, meaning the ‌iPhone 17e‌ should be more resistant to scratches.

Like the ‌iPhone 17‌, the ‌iPhone 17e‌ uses the A19 chip, which is the latest A-series chip, though the ‌iPhone 17e‌ version has one fewer GPU core. The A19 offers incredible performance for a low-cost iPhone, but you might not notice much in the way of day-to-day speed improvements coming from an iPhone 16e. If you're coming from an older iPhone like an iPhone 8, X, XR, XS, 11, or similar, the difference will be night and day.

Base storage has been upgraded to 256GB, and Apple doesn't offer a 128GB option anymore. There wasn't a change in starting price with the storage update, which is a major plus.

The ‌iPhone 17e‌ has many of the same compromises as the iPhone 16e. There's still a single-lens rear camera with no Telephoto or Ultra Wide lens, there's a notch on the display, and it now lacks the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate Apple added to the rest of the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup.

If you don't mind having one camera lens to work with and won't miss ProMotion, the ‌iPhone 17e‌ is an excellent deal. It's priced starting at $599, which makes it $200 cheaper than the ‌iPhone 17‌.