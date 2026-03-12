Skip to Content

Foldable iPhone's 12GB RAM to Be Supplied by Samsung

Apple's first foldable iPhone will feature 12GB of RAM supplied by Samsung, with the latter set to begin DRAM shipments in the second quarter of this year in line with Apple's production schedule.

iPhone Fold Vertical Feature
Korea-based media outlet The Bell reports that Samsung was able to negotiate a substantially higher price than previous memory contracts with Apple, owing to tightening global memory supply amid the AI server build-out.

The price of a 12GB LPDDR5X module, which is already used in the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro, has risen sharply from around $30 at the beginning of 2025 to roughly $70 at the start of this year.

Despite Apple's typical multi-vendor strategy, the company is said to be expanding the share of iPhone memory it sources from Samsung due to rapidly rising memory prices. Concentrating a much larger share of orders with Samsung should allow Apple to secure more predictable deliveries and potentially benefit from economies of scale, even as overall component costs rise.

That said, companies such as SK hynix and Micron are also believed to have secured DRAM purchase orders from Apple for its first foldable, though these are expected to enter the supply chain at a much later date.

Apple's book-style foldable will operate like a cross between an iPhone and an iPad, recent reports suggest. When closed, it will resemble a traditional slab-style iPhone, but when open, it will be closer to the size of the iPad mini. Rather than a tall design, Apple is using a wider design than its competitors, and it is expected to have a 4:3 aspect ratio.

The foldable iPhone or "iPhone Fold" is expected to launch in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

T
Tim Jobs the 2nd
4 hours ago at 05:17 am

this mean no dual boot, no ipadOS as for inner display
Did anyone actually expect that?
JPack Avatar
JPack
4 hours ago at 05:24 am

If the memory is contained within the die, Apple designs the chip based on ARM designs, then TSMC fabricates the chip, please explain where Samsung comes into play in supplying 12GB RAM?

Asking as I have an appointment today to inspect a leprechaun with a unicorn horn for purchase. I like purchasing things that don't and can't exist. 😂

One could sooner purchase a Camaro with a Coyote engine from the factory versus what this "Digitimes" caliber leaker is presenting, that this site picked up.

We trust technical journalists to know what they are talking about. This post indicates this site has no clue.
#1 DRAM isn’t on-die.

#2 TSMC doesn’t fab DRAM. They only fab logic.

The people who don’t even understand this basic concept should really stop and learn before they post.
jmh600cbr Avatar
jmh600cbr
4 hours ago at 05:10 am
My body is ready. I don’t want to wait until September.
EugW Avatar
EugW
4 hours ago at 05:17 am

12GB for an iPhone starting at $1,999…. Due to the AI boom, everyone should get used to taking a step back in their RAM expectations, whether for Fold or Neo 2.
No, we already know A19 Pro has 12 GB RAM, so that's what Neo 2 will get.

The question isn't if Neo 2 will get 12 GB RAM or not, but when it will come out.
JPack Avatar
JPack
4 hours ago at 05:20 am

No, we already know A19 Pro has 12 GB RAM, so that's what Neo 2 will get.
That’s like saying A19 Pro has a USB 3.0 controller so that’s what all devices will get. Look at iPhone Air. Just because a chip can support 12GB RAM doesn’t mean all variants will come with that amount.
klasma Avatar
klasma
3 hours ago at 06:05 am

this mean no dual boot, no ipadOS as for inner display
That was never in the cards IMO, because how would you handle app state between the two systems. Users expect the same app instance to be running on the inner as the outer display, as seamlessly as switching between portrait and landscape.
