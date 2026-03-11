Skip to Content

New Apple Studio Displays Double Internal Storage to 128GB

by

The Apple Studio Display and ‌Studio Display‌ XDR are equipped with A19 and A19 Pro chips, respectively, and each display has 128GB of internal NAND storage.

studio display and xdr
With A-series chips, the Studio Displays run an iOS-based operating system, which is what the internal storage space is used for. The A19 and A19 Pro handle camera processing for the Center Stage camera, color calibration, USB and Thunderbolt device management, spatial audio, and more.

Storage space is necessary for the existing software, downloading new firmware updates over time, and perhaps for diagnostics, but the storage is not used for user-facing features.

The prior-generation ‌Studio Display‌ had 64GB of storage, so the new displays have double the capacity. Apple likely found it more affordable to use existing NAND storage from its iPhone supply chain rather than to invest in smaller modules with less storage. Most of the 128GB is probably unnecessary.

Along with 128GB of storage, the ‌Studio Display‌ has 8GB RAM and the ‌Studio Display‌ XDR has 12GB RAM. The new displays launched today, and are now available for purchase from the online Apple Store and Apple retail locations.

(Thanks, Mr. Macintosh!)

Top Rated Comments

tomtad Avatar
tomtad
1 hour ago at 10:58 am
Why is this not an iMac?
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
1 hour ago at 10:54 am
So with an A19 Pro and 12GB of RAM...

Is the SD:XDR more capable than a MacBook Neo?

Or even the base Studio Display with an A19 and 8GB!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ursadorable Avatar
Ursadorable
1 hour ago at 11:11 am
Why the heck does a monitor need any storage at all, or a A series processor for that matter.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
m1mini
1 hour ago at 10:57 am
These displays are PERFECTLY capable of either running tvOS or at least streaming your mac's content at 60hz (thus giving you an extra display, regardless of the "limit" you have tied to your m chip)


But I bet Apple won't announce that as a feature in OS27

I yearn for the moment someone quotes this and says "aged like milk"
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
1 hour ago at 10:59 am

These displays are PERFECTLY capable of either running tvOS or at least streaming your mac's content at 60hz (thus giving you an extra display, regardless of the "limit" you have tied to your m chip)


But I bet Apple won't announce that as a feature in OS27

I yearn for the moment someone quotes this and says "aged like milk"
Yeah .. amazing how Target Display Mode has never returned now that all the tech and connections are there for it again.

Apple realized it's too useful and life extending (see: keeps people from having to buy more stuff, sooner).
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
1 hour ago at 11:01 am
Faster than the MacBook Air m1, more ram than the MacBook Air m1, same storage as the MacBook Air m1 for edu and you tell me that it cannot run macOS by itself?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments