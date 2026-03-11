Skip to Content

MacBook Neo Gets Same Battery Cycle Rating as MacBook Pro, Air

by

Apple has updated its battery cycle count support document to include the new MacBook Neo, revealing that the entry-level laptop has a maximum cycle count of 1,000.

MacBook Neo Lifestyle
A battery cycle is completed when you've discharged an amount equal to 100% of the battery's total capacity, but not necessarily in one go. For example, if you use 60% one day and 40% the next, it still counts as one cycle, even though you recharged in between.

First spotted in the updated support document by 9to5Mac, the 1,000-cycle limit puts the MacBook Neo right in line with every MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and standard MacBook that Apple has sold since 2009. Older models from the pre-unibody era had limits as low as 300 cycles.

In real-world terms, even someone who burns through a full cycle every day would take nearly three years to hit the 1,000 count cap. More typical usage patterns could well stretch that beyond five years.

Apple says its lithium-ion batteries are designed to hold up to 80% of their original capacity at the maximum cycle count. After that, the battery is considered "consumed" and a replacement is recommended, but that doesn't mean it will simply stop working.

Launching today with a $599 starting price, the all-new MacBook Neo ships with a 36.5-watt-hour lithium-ion battery, which Apple rates for up to 16 hours of video playback and up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing.

Every new Mac bought from Apple comes with a one-year warranty that includes service coverage for a defective battery. If your Mac is out of warranty and the battery hasn't aged well, Apple offers battery service for a charge. In this case, a MacBook Neo battery service costs $149.

Top Rated Comments

BlankStar
BlankStar
7 hours ago at 05:34 am
I love that stock picture. The cheapest Apple laptop paired with their most expensive headphones. So realistic.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
MatthewGTX
7 hours ago at 05:20 am
I have been using 2023 m3 pro 14 inch a lot while unplugged, though mostly low intensity tasks. I already have 552 cycles after 2 years (definitely getting my money's worth). But MacOS says the maximum capacity is at 97%, while AlDente says it is 94%. So it will be quite a bit more than 1000 cycles before it gets to 80% at this rate.
It seems like battery degradation has as much to do with the age of the laptop as it does the cycle count.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sotosoul
sotosoul
6 hours ago at 06:00 am
In my experience, the biggest problems I've faced with laptop batteries, often well before they reach any max-cycle mark, are:

1. Swelling and causing issues of mechanical nature.
2. Significant drop of max capacity.
3. Very difficult sourcing of quality replacement batteries outside of Apple's support channels. What I'm usually getting are low-quality crap that might report 100% health at day one but their true capacity is as low as 50-60% of what it should be.

No matter what Apple, or anybody else, claim about (their) batteries, they are fragile and 100% consumable components that will eventually need to be replaced. In my experience, those "1000 cycles" numbers are nothing more than a general feeling of how things might turn out to be.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
randomchap
6 hours ago at 06:20 am

I have been using 2023 m3 pro 14 inch a lot while unplugged, though mostly low intensity tasks. I already have 552 cycles after 2 years (definitely getting my money's worth). But MacOS says the maximum capacity is at 97%, while AlDente says it is 94%. So it will be quite a bit more than 1000 cycles before it gets to 80% at this rate.
It seems like battery degradation has as much to do with the age of the laptop as it does the cycle count.
Yeah, that does answer my suspicion about my degradation most likely being linked to the physical age of the battery. Thanks Matthew!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke
macduke
1 hour ago at 10:55 am
Their battery lifespan estimates aren't very accurate. My 14" M3 Max MBP is at 85% after 27 months, and I think my cycle count is around 200 or less.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
V
vanishing
5 hours ago at 07:17 am
Apple has always over quoted the battery health as far back as I can remember - the rule was Coconut battery +3/4% to get the Apple %.

They also stated on their website for some considerable time that batteries were guaranteed to last 80% for 5 years or 1000 cycles (whichever comes first). I got several batteries changed (begrudgingly) by Apple this way.

My thinking now is that the battery health algorithm is even further away from the hardware capacity, my M2 MacBook Air was stuck on 100% for over a year and my iPhone 13 has been stuck on 84% for at least 18 months (my charge frequency suggests around 70%)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
