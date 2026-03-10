Skip to Content

Apple's New MacBooks Have a Keyboard Change You Might Have Missed

by

The new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models feature a keyboard change that was easy to miss during Apple's announcements last week.

2026 MacBook Pro Keyboard GlyphsThe new U.S. English keyboard layout

On the U.S. English version of the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards, the tab, caps lock, shift, return, and delete keycaps now have glyphs on them. On previous-generation models, these keys are labeled with text instead.

This change was spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" last week, and it extends to the MacBook Neo.

2024 MacBook Keyboard Text LabelsThe previous U.S. English keyboard layout

Given the U.S. English keyboard layout is the default option for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Neo models sold in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, this change effectively extends to those countries and a few others.

If you live in Europe, this will look familiar to you. Apple has long showed glyphs on the tab, caps lock, shift, return, and delete keycaps on its keyboard layouts for British English and other European languages, so this is nothing new there.

The new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Neo models launch this Wednesday.

Top Rated Comments

naoul Avatar
naoul
4 hours ago at 10:04 am
I applaude, next step for the US consumers: use Meter, Kilogram and Celsius :)
Score: 33 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F
Farquar
4 hours ago at 10:05 am
THIS IS TERRIBLE! UNUSABLE.

Just kidding, just trying to Macrumors correctly.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple MessagePad Avatar
Apple MessagePad
4 hours ago at 10:03 am
This changes everything. Just cancelled my pre-order.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
ELman
4 hours ago at 10:05 am
I like the old keyboard better.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aka757 Avatar
Aka757
4 hours ago at 09:58 am
Well, I was on the fence about upgrading but now I’ll pull the trigger. Fully loaded 16” M5 Max to be sure.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
Tim Jobs the 2nd
4 hours ago at 10:06 am

THIS IS TERRIBLE! UNUSABLE.

Just kidding, just trying to Macrumors correctly.
Obviously Tim is pinching pennies, every character saved is a fraction of a penny but that adds up!
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
