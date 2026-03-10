12 New Apple Products Still Expected This Year

Apple may have updated several iPads and Macs late last year and just last week, but there are still a number of new devices expected to arrive later in 2026.



Most of Apple's remaining launches for the year are likely to follow the company's typical fall schedule in September and October, but we could always see additional announcements outside of the 2026 fall season.

We've rounded up a list of everything that we're still waiting to see from Apple in 2026.

What We Might Not See This Year

The Apple Watch Ultra was refreshed in September 2025. Another update will not arrive until September 2026 at the earliest, but Apple has not always refreshed the Ultra on a yearly basis. It's not yet clear if we're getting a refresh in 2026 or if Apple will skip this year completely while it works on incorporating noninvasive blood glucose monitoring technology.

The same goes for Apple Watch SE, in that Apple has not updated the more affordable model on an annual cycle. The latest model, Apple Watch SE 3, debuted in September 2025, so Apple might skip updates this year – although we've yet to hear either way.



Software Updates

In three months, Apple will unveil its next generation of software at its June Worldwide Developers Conference, where it typically previews the major updates coming to its platforms. The event will offer an early look at the features planned for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27.

These updates are notable because they bring new capabilities to existing devices without requiring users to purchase new hardware. Apple will introduce the software in June, but the final versions are expected to be released to the public in September.



