12 New Apple Products Still Expected This Year
Apple may have updated several iPads and Macs late last year and just last week, but there are still a number of new devices expected to arrive later in 2026.
Most of Apple's remaining launches for the year are likely to follow the company's typical fall schedule in September and October, but we could always see additional announcements outside of the 2026 fall season.
We've rounded up a list of everything that we're still waiting to see from Apple in 2026.
- Low-Cost iPad – Apple is working on a new version of the low-cost iPad that was expected to arrive last week, but it was conspicuous in its absence from Apple's announcements. There are no design changes expected, but Apple will upgrade it with a A18 chip or A19 chip for Apple Intelligence.
- New Mac Studio - An update for the Mac Studio should arrive in the middle of the year, but no external changes are expected. The refresh should see an update to the M5 Max chip and either an M4 or M5 Ultra chip.
- New Mac mini – New Mac mini models are in the pipeline and are expected to arrive sometime after the Mac Studio refresh. The Mac mini will probably offer M5 and M5 Pro variants, but no design changes are expected.
- New iMacs – Also likely coming after the Mac Studio debut, new iMacs could have a refreshed color palette this year and are almost certain to get the M5 chip.
- Foldable iPhone – Apple's rumored new book-style foldable smartphone, featuring a display in both folded and unfolded states, is expected to arrive in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
- iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max – We get new iPhones every September, but Apple will adopt a split-launch cycle this year, and we are expecting only Pro/Max models alongside the new foldable iPhone – so no regular iPhone 18 or iPhone Air 2 this year.
- Apple Watch Series 12 – We usually get new Apple Watch Series models alongside new iPhones in the fall, but we're expecting only internal changes this year, with noninvasive blood glucose monitoring thought to still be a few years away.
- Smart Home Hub – Apple is said to have delayed the launch of its planned smart home hub until September, due to ongoing issues with the revamped version of Siri.
- New Apple TV 4K – The new Apple TV 4K appears to have been held back until the updated version of Siri is ready later this year. Rumors suggest that it will get an A17 Pro chip for Apple Intelligence along with Apple's N1 networking chip, but no major design updates.
- New HomePod mini – Like the Apple TV 4K, Apple is believed to have a new version of the HomePod ready to go, but it may be being held up by issues with the revamped version of Siri that Apple has promised later this year. The HomePod mini is expected to get a newer Apple Watch chip and it could also adopt the N1 and an updated UWB chip.
- High-end AirPods Pro – Apple plans to unveil new AirPods Pro this year equipped with tiny infrared cameras, allowing them to be connected to Apple Intelligence, specifically Visual Intelligence. It is unclear when Apple plans to announce the new AirPods Pro, but September or October is most likely, based on historical patterns.
- OLED MacBook – A new, high-end MacBook, potentially called "MacBook Ultra," is believed to be arriving around the end of the year, featuring a touch-capable OLED display.
What We Might Not See This Year
The Apple Watch Ultra was refreshed in September 2025. Another update will not arrive until September 2026 at the earliest, but Apple has not always refreshed the Ultra on a yearly basis. It's not yet clear if we're getting a refresh in 2026 or if Apple will skip this year completely while it works on incorporating noninvasive blood glucose monitoring technology.
The same goes for Apple Watch SE, in that Apple has not updated the more affordable model on an annual cycle. The latest model, Apple Watch SE 3, debuted in September 2025, so Apple might skip updates this year – although we've yet to hear either way.
Software Updates
In three months, Apple will unveil its next generation of software at its June Worldwide Developers Conference, where it typically previews the major updates coming to its platforms. The event will offer an early look at the features planned for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27.
These updates are notable because they bring new capabilities to existing devices without requiring users to purchase new hardware. Apple will introduce the software in June, but the final versions are expected to be released to the public in September.
