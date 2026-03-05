Skip to Content

Apple Explains 'MacBook Neo' Name

by

Until a last-minute leak revealed the MacBook Neo name, it was widely assumed that Apple's lower-cost MacBook would simply be named "MacBook." After all, Apple offered a plain "MacBook" from 2006 to 2012, and again from 2015 to 2019. In the end, Apple did go with MacBook Neo branding, and it has explained why in a new interview.

macbook neo product film feature
In short, Apple said MacBook Neo sounds fresh.

"We wanted something that felt fun and friendly, and fresh, and felt like it really suited the spirit of this product," said Colleen Novielli, a Mac product marketing director, in conversation with TechRadar's Lance Ulanoff.

Indeed, Apple has emphasized the MacBook Neo's newness.

"MacBook Neo is new, exciting, original, and HERE," said Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak, in a social media post on Wednesday. "With a beautiful aluminum design, 13-inch Liquid Retina display, 16 hours of battery life, and the power of Apple silicon, you'll fly through everyday tasks. It'll be love at first Mac."

Many of the MacBook Neo lifestyle images that Apple shared show young people. The more affordable laptop will undoubtedly be popular with students.

MacBook Neo Lifestyle
The colorful MacBook Neo starts at just $599 in the U.S., and at an even lower $499 for college students. Available in Blush, Citrus, Indigo, and Silver, the MacBook Neo is powered by a version of the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone, and it is equipped with a 13-inch display, up to 512GB of storage, and a non-configurable 8GB of RAM.

With the MacBook Neo, which launches on Wednesday, March 11, Apple could reshape the lower-end laptop market in a big way.

Top Rated Comments

Aarnt Avatar
Aarnt
1 day ago at 09:27 am
This student has a $599 laptop and $549 AirPod max. Please apple, check your pictures as this does not make sense

Attachment Image
Score: 31 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TumbleDryer Avatar
TumbleDryer
1 day ago at 09:23 am
That explains a lot...

Totally
Avoidable
Horrible
Operating
Experience
Score: 26 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I
infiniteentropy
1 day ago at 09:25 am
The tone deafness of having that person wear AirPods Max with their MacBook Neo is certainly a choice. Headphones costing almost what the laptop does is an interesting idea, Apple.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Z
zellzoi
1 day ago at 09:15 am
Love the name personally. I think they made a good choice.
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
nfl46
1 day ago at 09:16 am
This thing is going to sell very well. I wouldn’t be surprised if it became Apple’s best selling MacBook in a few months.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
1 day ago at 09:19 am
New, Exciting, Original.

Feels like they retconned into that when someone realized it.

Could have been Not ExtraOrdinary as well.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
