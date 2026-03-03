Here's When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone 17e, New Studio Displays and More in Every Time Zone

Apple is going to be accepting pre-orders for a slew of new devices starting tomorrow, with orders set to begin at 6:15 a.m. Pacific Time. To give users around the world an idea of when pre-orders will be accepted in their time zone, we've compiled a list of time zone conversions for several countries.



Our list isn't exhaustive, so if you're planning to order one of Apple's new devices, make sure to verify the exact time for your location.

Pre-orders will be available for the iPhone 17e, M4 iPad Air, M5 Max MacBook Pro, M5 Pro ‌MacBook Pro‌, M5 MacBook Air, Studio Display 2, and Studio Display XDR. Apple hasn't announced the low-cost MacBook yet, but presumably pre-orders for that device will also start tomorrow.

Australia West - 10:15 p.m. AWST

Netherlands - 3:15 p.m. CET

After the pre-order period, the new devices will launch on Wednesday, March 11.