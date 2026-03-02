Skip to Content

iPhone 17e Now Features 256GB Base Storage

by

Apple's just-announced iPhone 17e comes with doubled base storage compared to last year's predecessor while remaining at a $599 starting price.

Apple iPhone 17e hero
The iPhone 17e now comes with 256GB base storage, up from 128GB in the iPhone 16e. The change is especially notable, given the surge in price of DDR memory in recent months owing to the AI server build-out.

The more affordable iPhone in Apple's lineup also now comes with MagSafe and Qi2 for fast wireless charging up to 15W, compared to 7.5W Qi wireless charging on iPhone 16e. The addition means MagSafe chargers, stands, cases, wallets, and camera accessories snap easily to the back of iPhone 17e, providing seamless alignment.

The iPhone 17e will be available for pre-order beginning Wednesday, March 4, with availability starting Wednesday, March 11.

124 comments
139 comments
150 comments

Top Rated Comments

asdfjkl; Avatar
asdfjkl;
57 minutes ago at 06:18 am
Good news that base storage is finally 256GB and price has remained the same. Hoping this is indicative of 512GB as base for Macs now too (although maybe not the new A series based laptop).
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
and 4096 others like this Avatar
and 4096 others like this
55 minutes ago at 06:21 am
I remember that a year ago Apple officially explained why the 16e version didn’t have MagSafe, and the reason was that, according to their data, the group of users who choose this type of phone don’t care about MagSafe.

So I assume they’ve now conducted new research and this group has suddenly started caring about MagSafe accessories?

Jokes aside, I think I might be one of the few who genuinely believe it’s a really good phone. The price stings, but soon it’ll probably be available for around $540–$530, and at that point it becomes a really good deal.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
58 minutes ago at 06:18 am
No Dynamic Island tho...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
57 minutes ago at 06:19 am
It got 256GB before the newest iPad Air? Impressive.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lamborrari Avatar
Lamborrari
55 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Still no Ultra Wideband for easier AirTag finding? Such a tiny chip that would help Apple sell more AirTags and they can’t include it at $599? The SoC seems like a pure copy/paste with the exception of A19.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacPrince Avatar
MacPrince
54 minutes ago at 06:21 am
DDR memory is RAM, flash storage (which, admittedly, is also going price-nuts lately) is what they increased.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
