iPhone 17e Now Features 256GB Base Storage

Apple's just-announced iPhone 17e comes with doubled base storage compared to last year's predecessor while remaining at a $599 starting price.



The iPhone 17e now comes with 256GB base storage, up from 128GB in the iPhone 16e. The change is especially notable, given the surge in price of DDR memory in recent months owing to the AI server build-out.

The more affordable iPhone in Apple's lineup also now comes with MagSafe and Qi2 for fast wireless charging up to 15W, compared to 7.5W Qi wireless charging on iPhone 16e. The addition means MagSafe chargers, stands, cases, wallets, and camera accessories snap easily to the back of iPhone 17e, providing seamless alignment.

The iPhone 17e will be available for pre-order beginning Wednesday, March 4, with availability starting Wednesday, March 11.