Get $100 Off iPad Mini 7 on Amazon, Starting at $399

Amazon today has brought back a few $100 discounts on the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. It's been nearly a month since we last tracked prices this low on the iPad mini 7.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Additionally, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.99 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00, both $100 discounts and available in multiple colors. These sales are all solid second-best prices on the iPad mini 7.

Additionally, you can pair a new iPad mini with the Apple Pencil Pro for $94.99 on sale right now on Amazon, down from $129.00.

